Governor Receives Twenty Bills from the Legislature, He has Until May 7 to Act on Them
Florida - Tuesday April 23, 2024: Governor DeSantis received 20 bills from the Florida Legislature Monday. He has until May 7 to act on them.
HB 7067 - Pretrial Detention Hearings
CS/CS/HB 1565 – Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative
CS/CS/HB 1509 – Public Records
CS/CS/HB 1473 – School Safety
HB 1393 – Court Interpreter Services
CS/CS/HB 1077 – Clerks of Court
CS/HB 761 – Interpersonal Violence Injunction Petitions
CS/HB 405 – Regulation of Commercial Motor Vehicles
CS/CS/HB 341 – Designation of a Diagnosis on Motor Vehicle Registrations
CS/CS/HB 285 – Public Records
CS/CS/HB 197 – Health Care Practitioners and Massage Therapy
CS/CS/CS/HB 1029 – My Safe Florida Condominium Pilot Program
CS/CS/SB 902 – Motor Vehicle Retail Financial Agreements
CS/CS/SB 1136 – Regulation of Water Resources
CS/CS/CS/SB 1532 – Mitigation
CS/CS/SB 1628 – Local Government Actions
CS/SB 1764 – Car Racing Penalties
SB 7020 – Delivery of Notices
CS/SB 7028 – My Safe Florida Home Program
CS/CS/SB 988 – Public Records