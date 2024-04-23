U.S. News & World Report: Martin County High Schools Rank amongst the Top 25% in the Nation

Martin County - Tuesday April 23, 2024: The Martin County School District has announced that all three of its public high schools have been ranked in the top 500 in the state of Florida and in the top 25% nationally, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Jensen Beach High School ranked #145 in the state of Florida and #2,363 nationally. In the Port St. Lucie area rankings (St. Lucie and Martin Counties), Jensen Beach High School ranked #2 overall.

Martin County High School ranked #223 in the state of Florida and #4,199 nationally. In the Port St. Lucie area rankings, Martin County High School ranked #4 overall.

South Fork High School ranked #328 in the state of Florida and #6328 nationally. In the Port St. Lucie area rankings, South Fork High School ranked #7 overall.

For the first time ever, all three MCSD public high schools have earned eligibility to display U.S. News-trademarked 2024 Best High Schools award "badges," requiring them to be positioned in the top 40% nationally (#7,062 or better).

"I am immensely proud of our students, educators and administrators for their hard work in earning these rankings," said Superintendent Michael Maine. "This remarkable milestone is a testament to our continuous improvement and to our ascent in becoming the number one ranked school district in the state."