Fort Pierce Commissioner Curtis Johnson Jr. Honored with 2024 Home Rule Hero Award

Fort Pierce - Wednesday April 24, 2024: Fort Pierce City Commissioner Curtis Johnson Jr. has been recognized for his exceptional dedication and advocacy by the Florida League of Cities (FLC). He was recently honored with the prestigious 2024 Home Rule Hero Award, which celebrates individuals who have demonstrated unwavering commitment to preserving local decision-making and advancing the interests of municipalities during the legislative process.

Commissioner Johnson's outstanding contributions were praised during the 2024 Legislative Session, where he championed the cause of local governance, ensuring that the voices of Fort Pierce and its residents were heard at the state level. His efforts were instrumental in safeguarding the Home Rule powers of Florida's municipalities and advocating for policies that benefit communities across the state.

In addition to his advocacy on behalf of Fort Pierce, Commissioner Johnson has further solidified his commitment to effective municipal leadership by successfully completing the Institute for Elected Municipal Officials II (IEMO II) course. Offered by the Florida League of Cities, the IEMO II course is an intensive two-day program designed specifically for elected municipal officials seeking advanced training in various aspects of municipal government.

The course curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including advanced financial tools, personnel and labor relations, decision-making models, and media relations, among others. By completing the IEMO II course, Commissioner Johnson has demonstrated his dedication to expanding his knowledge and skills to better serve the residents of Fort Pierce.

Mayor Greg Ross of Cooper City, who serves as President of the Florida League of Cities, emphasized the importance of providing comprehensive education and support to municipal officials. He commended Commissioner Johnson and his fellow IEMO II graduates for their commitment to excellence and leadership in municipal governance.

Commissioner Johnson's completion of the IEMO II course also earns him credit toward the FLCU's Certificate Program for Elected Officials, a multi-level certificate of achievement program that recognizes elected officials for their participation in the League's training opportunities.

"Commissioner C. Johnson's dedication to continuous learning and advocacy for our city exemplify the spirit of effective municipal leadership. His completion of the IEMO II course reflects his commitment to serving Fort Pierce with excellence. We are proud to have him represent our community, and his efforts truly embody the values of innovation and service that define our city." - Nick Mimms, City Manager.