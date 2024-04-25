Fort Pierce Police Arrest 70-Year-Old Man on Accusations He Stabbed a 63-Year-Old Man; Victim Is in Critical Condition

Fort Pierce - Thursday April 25, 2024: A dispute late Wednesday night between a 70-year-old and a 63-year-old led to one being stabbed and the other arrested.

At 11:19 p.m. Wednesday night Fort Pierce Police got a call about a stabbing in the 200 block of North U.S. Highway 1. A fight had broken out between two men inside a home on that block.

The 63-year-old man was stabbed. He was taken in someone personal vehicle to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

70-year-old Antonio Gonzalez was identified as the suspect and he has been charged him aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Gonzalez was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.