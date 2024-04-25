NHC Watching an Area of Low Pressure in Eastern Tropical Atlantic; Development is Not Expected

Florida - Thursday April 25, 2024: The National Hurricane Center has issued a Special Tropical Weather Outlook for a minor area of low pressure in the east-central tropical Atlantic

This area of low pressure is forecast to move south-westward at 10 to 15 mph into an area of stronger upper-level winds. Development is not expected.

* Formation chance through 48 hours are rated at a low 10%.

* Formation chance through 7 days ar4e equally low at 10%.

No additional Special Tropical Weather Outlooks are scheduled for this system unless conditions warrant.

Special Tropical Weather Outlooks will be issued as necessary during the remainder of the off-season

Regularly scheduled Tropical Weather Outlooks will resume on May 15.