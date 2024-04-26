NWS Melbourne - High Rip Current Risk in Effect Through Tonigfht

East-Central Florida - Friday April 26: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a High Rip Current Risk advisory for the east-central Florida shoreline through tonight.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.



HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK