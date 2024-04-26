Port St. Lucie Breaks Ground on Stars and Stripes Park

Port St. Lucie - Friday April 26, 2024: The City of Port St. Lucie joined Mattamy Homes yesterday, Thursday April 25, to break ground on the highly anticipated Stars and Stripes Park in Tradition.

Scheduled to open in early 2025, the passive park is situated on 26.5 acres located east of SW Village Parkway on Open View Road, across from Del Webb Tradition. The park will feature open green spaces, scenic ponds as well as themed art installations. The themed art will feature giant, gleaming star sculptures and symbols, messages, and inspirational quotes from veterans and first responders.

Speakers included Mayor Shannon Martin, Port St. Lucie Parks & Recreation Department Assistant Director Brad Keen, and Chris Barnes, Deputy Director of the Compensation and Pension Product Line at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Stars and Stripes Park reflects our City’s natural beauty while creating a vibrant location where residents of all ages can gather, connect and create lasting memories,” Mayor Martin said. “It will be a wonderful resource for this community for years to come.”

The park will also offer a celestial learning experience, including installations that serve as both works of art and educational opportunities.

The City of Port St. Lucie expresses its heartfelt gratitude to Mattamy Homes for their generous donation of land towards building Stars & Stripes Park in Port St. Lucie. Their choice to allocate this land here is especially meaningful, as they could have chosen any location but chose our City.

“We’re very excited to bring Stars and Stripes Park to life at Tradition,” said Dan Grosswald, Mattamy’s Southeast Florida Division President. “Through its artistic and thoughtful displays, Stars and Stripes Park will build on the immense pride and appreciation residents share across the community.”

Once completed, Stars and Stripes Park will be maintained by the City of Port St. Lucie’s Parks & Recreation Department which currently oversees nearly 50 unique facilities.

“Our goal is to offer residents endless opportunities to relax, play, exercise or learn in the City’s beautiful natural environment,” Keen said. “Stars and Stripes Park will offer another wonderful option for residents and visitors to enjoy everything Port St. Lucie has to offer.”

For further information on City of Port St. Lucie Parks & Recreation Department's parks and programs, visit PSLParks.com.