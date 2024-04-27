Discover New Novels with Help from St. Lucie County’s Book Groups

St. Lucie County - Saturday April 27, 2024: Find new novels to read and new friends to discuss with them with thanks to a variety of book groups offered by the St. Lucie County Library System.

Book discussion groups for May include:



Wednesday, May 1 at 2 p.m., featuring “One Thousand White Women” by Jim Fergus at the Lewis Branch’s Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion Group, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie – 772-871-5470.

Thursday, May 2 at 6 p.m., featuring “The Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann at the Kilmer Branch’s Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce – 772-462-1615.

Tuesday, May 7 at 2 p.m., featuring “Mad Hone” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan at the Morningside Branch’s Tuesday Afternoon Book Discussion Group, 2410 Morningside Blvd., Port St. Lucie – 772-337-5632.

Thursday, May 9 at 4 p.m., featuring “A Land Remembered” by Patrick Smith at the Lakewood Park Branch Thursday Afternoon Book Discussion Group, 7605 Santa Barbara Drive, Fort Pierce - 772-462-6870.

Thursday, May 16 at 10:30 a.m., featuring “Rough Sleepers” by Tracy Kidder at the Kilmer Branch Thursday Morning Book Discussion Group, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce – 772-462-1615.

Thursday, May 16 at 1 p.m., featuring “Brooklyn” (2015) at the Lewis Branch Page-to-Screen Book Discussion and Movie. Based on the book by Colm Tóibín, this film is rated PG-13 with a running time of 131 minutes. Copies of the book are available for checkout or online in eBook form. Read the book at home, watch the movie at the library and join the discussion.

Friday, May 17 at 1 p.m. featuring “The Marsh King’s Daughter” (2023) at the Kilmer Branch’s Page-to-Screen Book Discussion and Movie. Based on the book by Karen Dionne, this film is rated R with a running time of 109 minutes. Copies of the book are available for checkout or online in eBook form. Read the book at home, watch the movie at the library and join the discussion.

Tuesday, May 28 at 6 p.m., featuring “Criminal” by Karin Slaughter at the Morningside Branch’s Mystery Lovers Book Discussion Group, 2410 Morningside Blvd., Port St. Lucie – 772-337-5632.

Here or There Book Group (virtual or in-person) Thursday, May 30 at 3 p.m. at the Port St. Lucie Branch or Wednesday, May 31 at 2 or 7 p.m. on Zoom, featuring “The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin. For Zoom meetings, check out your digital copy of the book on our website - unlimited copies will be available. Pre-register using our online form at: www.stlucielibrary.org.

These drop-in programs are open to all adults and offered at no charge. A limited number of copies of the monthly selections are available for checkout at the branch.

For more information about other St. Lucie County Library programs, visit: www.stlucielibrary.org