ELC: 'Enchanting Encounters with Marine Mammals' - May 2; 'Manatees' on May 29

Vero Beach - Saturday April 27, 2024 - The Environmental Learning Center (ELC) invites you to their engaging Brown Bag Lunch and Learn series.

The next two talks feature ELC educators. Marine Biologist, Shanen Cox, will share her experiences as a marine mammal trainer and researcher on Thursday, May 2nd. In her work as an animal trainer, she had encounters with dolphins, killer whales, sea lions, and river otters. Shanen moved on to marine mammal research with NOAA and FAU/Harbor Branch. She now enjoys sharing her knowledge of marine life with students and guests in her role as an environmental educator at the ELC.

Wednesday, May 29th, “Manatees” is the subject of the talk by Environmental Educator Sharon Tyson. Sharon has experience with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and the Army Corps of Engineers. During her career, she was fortunate to research manatees, birds, horned lizards, turtles, renewable energy development, and sustainability. Manatees were one of the first species listed as “endangered” in the mid-1960s. The talk will feature Sharon’s insights into the intriguing world of manatees in the wild, examining behavior and the management challenges facing this endangered species.

The Brown Bag Lunch and Learns are priced at $10 for guests. However, ELC members can attend for free as part of their membership benefits. Guests can explore the campus, browse the art gallery, and enjoy the Discovery Station before or after the 12:00 PM Lunch and Learn.

The ELC’s mission is to educate, inspire, and empower all people to be active stewards of the environment and their well-being. Founded 36 years ago, the ELC is committed to sharing the importance of protecting and restoring natural resources. From toddlers to teenagers and adults, the ELC has opportunities for learning through outdoor adventures, eco-tours, wellness classes, Brown Bag Lunch and Learns, and special events including a nature-inspired art exhibit series. The 64-acre non-profit island nature center is located at the western edge of the Wabasso Bridge on County Road 510. Whether you are looking to relax in nature or engage in activities and educational opportunities, the ELC is open seven days a week to welcome you. Visit www.DiscoverELC.org or call 772 589 5050 for more information.

