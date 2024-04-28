Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charles Helm Appointed Judge to the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court

WQCS | By WQCS
Published April 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT
Charles Helm
www.circuit5.org
Charles Helm

Florida - Sunday April 28, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed Charles Helm to the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court.

Charles Helm, of Floral City, to serve as Judge on the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court: Helm has served as a County Court Judge for Citrus County since 2021.

Previously, he served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Liberty University.

Helm fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Tatti.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS