Governor Signs Twenty Eight Bills
Monday April 29, 2024: Governor DeSantis has signed the following 28 bills into law.
- CS/CS/CS/HB 613 – Mobile Home Park Lot Tenancies
- CS/CS/HB 1171 – Schemes to Defraud
- CS/CS/HB 1181 – Juvenile Justice
- CS/CS/HB 1389 – Digital Voyeurism
- CS/CS/HB 159 – HIV Infection Prevention Drugs
- CS/CS/HB 7013 – Special Districts
- CS/CS/HB 917 – Career and Technical Education
- CS/HB 1031 – Debt Relief Services
- CS/HB 1281 – Interception and Disclosure of Oral Communications
- CS/HB 1425 – Juvenile Justice
- CS/HB 1569 – Exemption from Regulation for Bona Fide Nonprofit Organizations
- CS/HB 1653 – Duties and Prohibited Acts Associated with Death
- CS/HB 461 – Excusal from Jury Service
- CS/HB 707 – State University Unexpended Funds
- CS/HB 919 – Artificial Intelligence Use in Political Advertising
- CS/CS/HB 1007 – Nicotine Dispensing Devices
- CS/SB 1616– Electronic Access to Official Records
- CS/SB 678 – Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy Grant Program
- CS/SB 758 – Tracking Devices and Applications
- SB 1116– Campaign Finance
- SB 158 – Value of Motor Vehicles Exempt from Legal Process
- SB 1688 – Career-themed Courses
- CS/CS/CS/SB 86 – Hope Cards for Persons Issued Orders of Protection
- CS/CS/SB 1680 – Advanced Technology
- CS/CS/SB 1704 – Sheriffs in Consolidated Governments
- CS/CS/SB 564 – Young Adult Aftercare Services
- CS/CS/SB 804 – Gaming Licenses and Permits
- SB 548 – Public Records