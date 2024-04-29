WINNERS! - The IRSC Baseball Team Is on the Way to the State Tournament

Fort Pierce - Monday April 29, 2024: The 2024 Indian River State College Baseball Team has won their Citrus Conference Championship.

The team secured the title on Saturday afternoon, locking up home field advantage for round one of the FCSAA / Region VIII State Tournament. The team is currently ranked #1 in the State and #13 in the NJCAA National Polls.

Catch the games at MIKE EASOM FIELD as the team makes a run at the FCSAA Final Four in Tampa.

Round 1 SCHEDULE



Friday, May 3 – 3:00 PM game time

Saturday, May 4 – 1:00 PM game time

Sunday, May 5 (IF NEEDED GAME) – 1:00 PM Start Time

The opponent for the 3-game series will be determined tomorrow night in Tallahassee and will be the winner of the Pensacola vs. Central Florida single elimination game.