Governor DeSantis Announces Freedom Summer Savings Tax Holiday

Naples - Tuesday April 30, 2024: In Naples this morning Governor DeSantis said he would approve a sales tax holiday for more than two dozen items from fishing and camping supplies to supplies to sunscreen and admission to state parks and museum.

The Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday is part of the FY24-25 budget will be in effect the entire month of July.

The Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday will take place the entire month of July and will make items such as fishing supplies, outdoor recreation equipment, admissions to state parks and, museums sales tax free.

Additionally, the Governor announced that Florida State Parks will offer free admission on Memorial Day Weekend to kick off the summer for Florida’s families.

The tax holiday includes:

Boating and water activity supplies:



Goggles and snorkels ($25 or less)

Pool toys ($35 or less)

Coolers, Life jackets, Paddles ($75 or less)

Inflatable water tubes and floats, Wakeboards ($150 or less)

Paddleboards, Surfboards ($300 or less)

Canoes, Kayaks ($500 or less)

Fishing Supplies:



Bait and Tackle ($5 or less for individual items, $10 or less for multiple items sold together)

Tackle boxes ($30 or less)

Reels, Rods ($75 or less)

Camping Supplies:



Flashlights ($30 or less)

Sleeping bags, Camping chairs ($50 or less)

Tents ($200 or less)

Outdoor Supplies:



Sunscreen ($15 or less)

Water bottles ($30 or less)

Bicycle helmets ($50 or less)

Outdoor grills ($250 or less)

Bicycles ($500 or less)

Admissions to events or performances scheduled to be held between July 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024:



Live music events

Live sporting events

Movies to be shown in a movie theater

Ballets

Plays

Fairs

Festivals

Admissions purchased for any of the following:

