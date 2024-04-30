St. Lucie County Solid Waste Reminds Residents to Trim Trees Before Storm Season

St. Lucie County - Tuesday April 30, 2024: Now is the time for businesses and residents to make sure their yards are trimmed before hurricane season begins June 1.

St. Lucie County’s Solid Waste staff asks residents and businesses to not wait until a storm is threatening our area to trim and stack large debris piles by the curbside. These debris piles can block drains and cause additional flooding.

Below are some debris management and yard maintenance tips before hurricane season which runs from June 1 until Nov. 30.



Remove any yard items that could become dangerous flying debris during a storm, such as broken lawn furniture.

Cut weak branches and thin out foliage to decrease the chance that trees/plants will be uprooted.

Yard waste and vegetation may be placed at curb side in lengths no more than 4 feet each and weighing no more than 50 pounds.

Vegetative debris piles should be placed away from power lines, mailboxes, storm drains and other items.

Loose debris such as leaves and twigs must be placed into garbage cans or bags.

Service generators and dispose of any bad gasoline.

Once a Storm Watch or Warning has been issued, avoid trimming vegetation or doing major yard work. Do not begin construction projects that produce debris.

After a storm:



Keep all household garbage, vegetation and miscellaneous debris separate.

Do not mix garbage or yard waste with recycling.

All household garbage must be placed into garbage cans or bags and placed curbside on your scheduled collection day.

Unbagged recyclables should continue to be placed in recycling carts.

Clean out unwanted herbicides and pesticides from sheds/garages.

Residents can get additional hurricane tips at St. Lucie County’s inaugural Community Preparedness Day on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, located at 2000 Virginia Ave. Designed for families and children, this event is designed to educate residents that natural and man-made disasters can take place year-round, which is why it is important to have a plan and know what services are available to assist. The event will feature staff from a variety of county departments including, Community Services, Communications, Public Safety, Public Works, Mosquito Control, Environmental Resources and more. There will be unique programs designed for children including, a touch-a-truck area, a special kid’s zone and “young preppers” activity station.

For more information about disaster preparedness visit: www.readystlucie.org.

