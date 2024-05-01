NWS Melbourne - High Rip Current Risk in Effect Through Late Tonight

Treasure Coast - Wednesday May 1, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued a High Rip Current Risk warning for the Treasure and Space Coasts today. The warning remains in effect through late tonight, Wednesday May 1.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT