FDLE Training Program in Fort Pierce for Clinicians Interested in Counseling Law Enforcement

Fort Pierce - Thursday May 2, 2024: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is hosting the first-ever training program for mental health clinicians. FDLE developed a two-day, no-cost training for mental health clinicians helping them better understand and support the law enforcement community.

The first course is May 13 and 14 in Fort Pierce.

Developed for masters and doctoral level licensed metal health clinicians interested in providing counseling to law enforcement officers, the course teaches evidenced-based modalities, scenarios and psycho-education techniques.

FDLE Deputy Commissioner Matt Walsh said, “This free course will deepen understanding of the law enforcement community for clinicians providing mental health services to officers. The training provides first-hand accounts from law enforcement, scenario-based modules and use of the Stress X Continuum for police.”

The training was designed using peer-reviewed literature on trauma and real-world experiences from law enforcement subject matter experts. This training is the first of its kind in Florida.

To register, clinicians can contact FDLE Wellness Chief Patrick Crough at PatrickCrough@fdle.state.fl.us or learn more here: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/getdoc/a7aaef0b-0621-4905-872d-917962fb8437/Clinician-Law-Enforcement-Culture-Brochure3.aspx.