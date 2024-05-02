Governor DeSantis Announces 103-Day Gulf Red Snapper Recreational Season for 2024

Florida - Thursday May 2, 2024: Governor DeSantis has announced a record 103-day 2024 Gulf Red Snapper recreational season, the longest season since the state was delegated management of Gulf red snapper.

This season will include both a summer and fall season which includes major holiday weekends such as Father’s Day, July 4th and the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I am proud to announce that this snapper season will be the longest season since our state took over red snapper management in the Gulf,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida is proud to be the Fishing and Boating Capital of the World.”

“Anglers from all over the country look forward to Gulf recreational red snapper season and the iconic fishing opportunities Florida provides yearly,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Roger Young.

Those fishing from private recreational vessels or charter vessels will be able to participate in the 2024 Gulf red snapper season. The 61-day summer season will begin on June 1 and continue through July 31.

The 42-day fall season is the longest fall season since the beginning of state management and spans the following weekend dates:



September 1–2 (Sunday through Monday of Labor Day Weekend)

September 6–8

September 13–15

September 20–22

September 27–29

October 4–6

October 11–13

October 18–20

October 25–27

November 1–3

November 8–11 (Veterans Day Weekend)

November 15–17

November 22–24

November 28–30 (Thursday through Saturday of Thanksgiving Weekend)

Florida is able to offer this long season due to data driven management of the Red Snapper fishery on the Gulf Coast, which is not allowed by the Federal Government on the East Coast of the state. Consequently, the federal government’s expected Atlantic Red Snapper Season will last 0-2 days.

In the event of rainy days impacting the number of fishing days, Florida will evaluate additional Gulf Red Snapper season dates to add later in the season. If you plan to fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal required) at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.