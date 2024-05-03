FWC: Applications for Alligator Harvest Permits Now Available, Including Permits for the New Alligator Super Hunt

Florida - Friday May 3, 2024: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) this year is holding two alligator harvest programs, the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program and the new Alligator Super Hunt.

Applications for both programs opened this morning at 10 a.m. (Friday). Completed application may be submitted at any county tax collector's office, license agent or online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Random drawings are held to distribute all available alligator harvest permits. Those awarded a permit will be automatically charged for an alligator trapping license and two hide validation tags.

However, those possessing an alligator trapping license that is valid through Dec. 31, 2024, will not be automatically charged for a license. A hunting license is not required to participate in either the Alligator Super Hunt or the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program.

About the Alligator Super Hunt

New this year, the Alligator Super Hunt offers a flexible alternative to the traditional statewide hunt. Each permit allows the harvest of two alligators from most alligator management units and private property (with owner permission) from Aug. 15 – Dec. 31.

Hunters pay a nonrefundable $5 fee for each application and may apply as many times as they want between 10 a.m. May 3 through 11:59 p.m. June 3. Applying multiple times will increase the chance of being drawn. This year, 100 permits will be awarded.

For more information about the Alligator Super Hunt visit: MyFWC.com/Alligator.

About the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program

Since 1988, Florida's Statewide Alligator Harvest Program has been nationally and internationally recognized as a model program for the sustainable use of a natural resource. This year, the statewide alligator hunting season runs Aug. 15 – Nov. 8. Each permit allows the harvest of two alligators from a specific alligator management unit or county.

This year, 7,356 permits will be awarded. There is no cost to apply, but credit card information must be submitted, and applicants may only submit one application. The 2024 application periods are as follows:



Phase I: May 3 – May 13

Phase II: May 17 – May 27

Phase III: May 31 – June 10

Phase IV: June 13 – until filled

For more information about the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program, visit MyFWC.com/Alligator, and click on “Statewide Alligator Harvest Program.”