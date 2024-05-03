Indian River State College Spring Commencement Underway

IRSC IRSC President Dr. Timothy Moore congratulates one of the Promise graduating students.

Fort Pierce - Friday May 3, 2024: Indian River State College (IRSC) 2024 Spring Commencement ceremonies are underway at the Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.

It's one of the largest graduation classes ever. Commencement is broken up into four separate ceremonies. Two ceremonies took place Thursday for those who earned Associate of Arts Degrees, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Another two ceremonies are taking pace Friday for those graduates who've earned Bachelor of Arts, Associate in Science and other non-AA degrees.

Over 220 of the graduates are Promise students who took advantage of IRSC's tuition-free assistance program.