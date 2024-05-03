PSLPD Cold Case Detectives Appeal to Anonymous Tipster to Come Forward and Help Solve the 2020 Homicide of Charles Highlands

Port St. Lucie - Friday May 3, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) Cold Case Unit is asking for the public's assistance to help solve the 2020 murder of Charles Highlands.

On August 26th, 2020, the 18 year old was was found murdered inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the BP gas station located at 1289 SW Del Rio Blvd.

In a release Cold Case Detectives are again asking for the public’s help with the investigation. This time, detectives are appealing to the anonymous person who has helped out in the past to finally come forward. Over the past few years the person has left several tips with Treasure Coast Crimestoppers.

The Detectives think the tipster may have more information about Charles murder.

The release states that PSLPD recognizes that Treasure Coast Crimestoppers provides an invaluable investigative resource to all law enforcement agencies on the Treasure Coast, and they understand that anonymity is important for all tipsters, but the Detectives believe it is imperative that they speak directly with that tipster.

The tipster is urged to help get justice for Charles, and closure for his family by reaching out and calling Detective Richard Giaccone at (772) 807-4401.

Tomorrow, on Saturday May 4th Charles Highlands would have celebrated his 22nd birthday.