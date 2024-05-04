Games and Good Times at PSL’s Neighborhood Socials

Port St. Lucie - Saturday May 4, 2024: Are you an all-star at family game night? A genius at Jenga? A ringer at ring toss?

No matter whether you’re a legend in classic games or a total novice, the City of Port St. Lucie’s Neighborhood Socials feature yard games such as Connect Four, Jenga, cornhole, tic-tac-toe and more – all giant-sized for added fun – as well as activities and free food. The socials also give residents an opportunity to provide input on community issues and help address the needs within their neighborhoods.

Hosted by the City’s Neighborhood Improvement and Community Engagement (NICE) program, the Neighborhood Socials allow residents to connect with their neighbors, learn about various initiatives and programs taking place in Port St. Lucie, while sharing their thoughts on how to make their neighborhoods an even better place to live.

The NICE Neighborhood Socials will be held from 6-8 p.m. on the following dates and locations.

· Tuesday, May 14: Winterlakes Park, 5241 NW Jannebo St.

· Thursday, May 16: Fred Cook Park, 400 SE Glenwood Drive

· Tuesday, May 21: O.L. Peacock Sr. Park, 1950 SW Dreyfuss Blvd.

· Thursday, May 23: Woodland Trails Park, 1485 SW Calmar Ave.

The Spring 2024 Neighborhood Socials will have a health and wellness theme. The City is partnering with organizations such as the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie, the Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County and more to provide insights about healthy lifestyles.

A free healthy food option will also be provided by the Boys and Girls Clubs, with 8-ounce power bowls made with chicken, vegetables and whole grains.

Since 2019, the NICE Neighborhood Socials have provided residents with an opportunity to be heard in “their own backyards.” The socials are offered in the spring and fall with a format that is designed to be fun and engaging for the whole family. Neighborhood Socials help support the City’s goal of facilitating and supporting vibrant, thriving neighborhoods as part of its Strategic Plan.

Learn more on our website about the NICE program and the Neighborhood Socials. Residents who are unsure of which neighborhood they live in can view this interactive map.