Florida Center for Nursing Launches Well-Being Advisory Board

Wednesday May 8, 2024: The Florida Center for Nursing (FCN) recently announced the formation of a Well-Being Advisory Board (WAB). Nurses are the backbone of patient care, and prioritizing their emotional and physical well-being is crucial, not only in the workplace but also in their personal lives. It is essential that nurses are well-supported and healthy in order for them to continue offering the high-quality care they provide to patients and visitors across Florida. FCN’s state-wide, multidisciplinary Well-Being Advisory Board will help FCN achieve this goal, offering input and advice on policy matters related to well-being resources for nurses and future nurses in Florida.

Nurses are on the frontlines of care, but an increasing number are suffering from burnout, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a November 2022 study from the American Nurses Foundation and Joslin Insight, 64% of nurses reported feeling stressed, and 57% exhausted. Nurses cannot offer care if they are not caring for themselves.

The Florida Center for Nursing Well-Being Advisory Board (FCN-WAB) will provide feedback, recommend systemic changes, including strategies for implementation, and provide vision and strategy to increase the impact of FCN's long-term efforts toward the well-being of the nursing workforce, in addition to other responsibilities.

FCN-WAB membership will consist of nurses, other health care professionals, consumers, representatives of business and industry, lawmakers, and educators. Florida Center for Nursing is now accepting applications for board membership. Interested individuals can visit: flcntr.org/FCNWAB to apply.

The Florida Center for Nursingis established under state statute (F.S. 464.0195) to research and address issues of supply and demand for nursing, including issues of recruitment, retention, and utilization of nurse workforce resources. For more information, visit flcenterfornursing.org. The Florida Center for Nursing is headquartered at the University of South Florida.