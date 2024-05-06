Florida Remains the #1 Destination for Domestic Tourism

Florida - Monday May 6, 2024: VISIT FLORIDA, the state backed tourism marketing corporation, is reporting that Florida has maintained its position as the #1 domestic tourist destination in the U. S.

In 2023, Florida's market share of domestic tourists increased to 14.8%, up from 13.8% in 2022. That surge in market share represents the largest increase in tourist arrivals of any state. in 2023

While Florida’s domestic market share increased from 2022, other formerly popular destinations saw negative shifts in their shares. California experienced a notable decline, losing 1.2 percentage points, while New York saw a decrease of 0.8 percentage points. With these shifts, Florida now leads the U.S. by a substantial margin, boasting a 2.7 percentage point advantage over California, securing its position as the premier destination for American travelers.

“Florida’s world class attractions and hospitality has solidified our position as the top vacation destination,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These figures show that Florida continues to be on the right path."

International Visitor Arrivals:

Florida also remains a top destination for international visitors ranking #2 in the U.S. for international visitor arrivals in 2023. In March of this year overseas visitation to Florida surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time. The state garnered 25.2% of the overseas market share of travelers last year.

In March 2024, overseas visitation to Florida surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time, with a 1.7% increase compared to March 2019. Notably, visitation from key markets such as the UK, Germany, and Mexico saw significant growth, with UK visitation up by 12%, German visitation up by 28%, and Mexican visitation up 61% compared to the same month in 2019.

“Florida’s continued ability to attract visitors speaks volumes about the state’s appeal, both domestically and internationally. From our pristine beaches and serene state parks to the thrills of our world-renowned theme parks and vibrant cities, Florida continues to captivate visitors with its unmatched experiences,” said Dana Young, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. “We look forward to continuing to surpass all expectations and welcoming visitors to our beautiful state.”