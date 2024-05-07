Indian River County Emergency Preparedness Expo This Saturday May 11

Indian River County - Tuesday May 7, 2024: This Saturday, May 11th, the Indian River County Department of Emergency Services will host a Disaster Preparedness Expo inside the Jackie Robinson Training Center in Vero Beach. The Expo will be held from 10AM until 2PM.

This will be the County's second annual preparedness conference. The aim is to connect businesses and residents, providing them with important information to prepare for any disasters. We will also have, great vendors, food, and activities for the kids.

There are still a few spots left for any governments, public safety agencies, non-profits, or appropriate disaster preparedness vendors if they would like to participate.

Learn more about the Disaster Preparedness conference at: www./indianriver.gov.