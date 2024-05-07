St. Lucie County Hosts Public Meeting for Glades Cut Off Road Project

St. Lucie County - Tuesday May 7, 2024: St. Lucie County is scheduled to host a public kick-off meeting next week for the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study for improvements to Glades Cut Off Road.

The primary purpose of widening Glades Cut Off Road from two to four lanes is to add capacity and improve operational and safety issues.

There are two ways to participate in the meeting:



IN PERSON MEETING : The public kick-off meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 (in-person) at the Fenn Center on Tuesday, May 14. The format will be Open House startling at 5:30pm. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. The Fenn Center is located at 2000 Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce. If the in-person meeting cannot be held on May 14, due to severe weather or unforeseen conditions, it will be held on the alternate date of Thursday, May 30 at the same time and place.



VIRTUAL MEETING: Those who do not wish to attend the Public Kick-Off Meeting in person can join the meeting virtually at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15. To join the meeting, use the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3565960738730236762. If using a mobile device, the free “GoToWebinar” application is required to attend. Allow adequate log-in time to view the presentation in its entirety.

The same information will be presented at both the virtual and in-person kick-off meetings, so attending both is not necessary.

A PD&E study evaluates the social, economic and environmental impacts associated with a planned transportation improvement project.

The environmental review, consultation and other actions required by applicable federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried out by the Florida Department of Transportation pursuant to 23 U.S.C. § 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated May 26, 2022, and executed by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and FDOT.

Accommodations can be made to address any questions by contacting the county engineer at the contact information noted at the end of this notice. Questions and comments may also be submitted via the virtual chat feature for project personnel to address during the virtual public kick-off meeting.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status. Persons who require accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should be requested at least seven days prior to the meeting.

If you require further information, contact St. Lucie County Engineer Dan Zrallack, P.E. at 772-462-1707 or via email at GladesCutOff@kimley-horn.com or visit the project website at www.GladesCutOffRoad.com.