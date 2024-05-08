NWS Melbourne: "Major Risk" of Heat Related Illness as Temperatures Rise Into the Mid-90s

Florida - Wednesday May 8, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne is warning that there is a 'Major Risk' of heat related illnesses today as temperatures rise into the mid-90s in some parts of East-Central Florida.

If your outdoors the NWS recommends you wear light-weight light colored cloths, stay hydrated, stay in a cool place during the heat of the day, move outdoor activities to cooler time of the day.

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Peak heat indices throughout East-Central Florida are forecast to reach 99-101 across the interior counties and inland portions of the coastal counties with mid 90s along the coast.

While these conditions are fairly common during Florida summers and are below Heat Advisory criteria, most are not yet acclimated to the heat this season. For those exposed to the direct sun for extended periods, this heat can be dangerous to anyone without proper hydration or access to adequate cooling breaks.

FIRE WEATHER IMPACT

A Moderate fire weather danger exists today for low humidity over the interior. Along the coast, the humidity will be higher.

Winds will be east to southeast, increasing to 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph behind the sea breeze.

A Moderate to High fire danger will exist Thursday and Friday due to hot temperatures, low humidity and increasing southwest winds.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Isolated thunderstorms are possible as a result of the sea breeze collision this evening, mainly between 6pm-9pm across portions of Volusia, Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties. The primary threat will be occasional lightning strikes.

Scattered lightning storms are possible Friday and Saturday mainly during the afternoons as a frontal boundary sags into central Florida. A higher coverage of rain and storms may develop next week along a stalled frontal boundary.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

South winds will increase 15 to 20 knots this evening over the open Atlantic. Small craft should exercise caution.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches, and that risk is expected to continue through much of this week.

Always swim near a lifeguard, and never swim alone.