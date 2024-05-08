U.S. News and World Report: Florida Ranked #1 in Education for Second Year in a Row

Florida - Wednesday May 8. 2024: For the second year in a row U.S. News and World Report has ranked Florida as the top state for education, followed by the state of Utah and then Massachusetts.

In its May 7th edition online, the magazine cites what it calls Florida's "several stellar metrics" in higher education, as well as a "fairly strong" performance in the prekindergarten- through-12th-grade category in which it ranks 10th.

“By focusing on core academic subjects and excellence in the classroom, Florida stands ahead of the rest,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. in reaction to he ranking.

Diaz also cited Florida number one ranking in the recent Parent Power Index by the Center for Education Reform. The assessment focuses on alternative pathways and educational choices that parents and students have access to beyond traditional public schools.

For more on the U.S. News & World Report Ranking, visit US News Best State Ranking.

For more on the Parent Power Index, visit Parent Power Index.