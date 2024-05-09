Donate
Florida GOP Finalizes Leadership for the Republican National Convention

WQCS | By WQCS
Published May 9, 2024 at 10:43 AM EDT
RPOF

Florida - Thursday May 9, 2024: Wednesday night in Tallahassee the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) finalized the Florida Delegation’s roles for the Republican National Convention.

The Republican National Convention will take place from July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

State GOP Chairman Evan Power said, “We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Delegation Chair
- Eric Trump

Platform Committee   
- Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera
- Kimberly Guilfoyle

Rules Committee
- Chairman Evan Power
- National Committeewoman Kathleen King

Credentials 
- Senator Joe Gruters
- Senator Debbie Mayfield

Permanent Organization
- Ambassador Carlos Trujillo
- Representative Jessica Baker

