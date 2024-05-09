Florida GOP Finalizes Leadership for the Republican National Convention
Florida - Thursday May 9, 2024: Wednesday night in Tallahassee the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) finalized the Florida Delegation’s roles for the Republican National Convention.
The Republican National Convention will take place from July 15-18 in Milwaukee.
State GOP Chairman Evan Power said, “We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention.
Delegation Chair
- Eric Trump
Platform Committee
- Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera
- Kimberly Guilfoyle
Rules Committee
- Chairman Evan Power
- National Committeewoman Kathleen King
Credentials
- Senator Joe Gruters
- Senator Debbie Mayfield
Permanent Organization
- Ambassador Carlos Trujillo
- Representative Jessica Baker