Florida GOP Finalizes Leadership for the Republican National Convention

Florida - Thursday May 9, 2024: Wednesday night in Tallahassee the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) finalized the Florida Delegation’s roles for the Republican National Convention.

The Republican National Convention will take place from July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

State GOP Chairman Evan Power said, “We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Delegation Chair

- Eric Trump

Platform Committee

- Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera

- Kimberly Guilfoyle

Rules Committee

- Chairman Evan Power

- National Committeewoman Kathleen King

Credentials

- Senator Joe Gruters

- Senator Debbie Mayfield

Permanent Organization

- Ambassador Carlos Trujillo

- Representative Jessica Baker

Click Here to View All Delegates & Alternate Delegates