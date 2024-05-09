Martin County Sheriff Deputy and Animal Services Officer Team Up to Rescue Injured Bobcat

Jensen Beach - Thursday May 9, 2024: A female bobcat took refuge under a parked car this morning after being clipped by a passing car in the parking lot of a medical complex in Jensen Beach.

The bobcat was clearly injured, but not very willing to be helped. However, Martin County Road Patrol Deputy David Johnson and Animal Services Officer Amanda Heffron teamed up and managed to coax her out from under the vehicle.

The bobcat was taken to the Treasure Coast Wildlife Hospital to be treated for abrasions and a possible head injury.