NWS Melbourne: Peak Heat Indices Could Reach 101 Across East-Central Florida This Afternoon

East-Central Florida - Thursday May 9, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne advises that there is a Moderate Heat Risk today as temperatures again reach into the mid to upper 90s across East-Central Florida. The feel like temperature could hit 101 in some locations. Near record high temperatures are forecast again on Friday.

Heat at this level can affect anyone working outside or those who remain in direct sunlight for extended periods of time. Remember to wear light-weight, light colored cloths, take breaks from the heat, stay hydrated, and move outdoor activities to a cooler time of the day.

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Peak heat indices are forecast to reach 99-101 across east central Florida this afternoon. While these conditions are fairly common during Florida summers, most people are not yet acclimated to the heat this early in the year. For those exposed to the direct sun for extended periods, this heat can be dangerous to anyone without proper hydration or access to adequate cooling breaks.

FIRE WEATHER IMPACT

Unseasonably hot temperatures, low humidity and southwest winds will produce a High fire weather danger across all of east central Florida today and tomorrow as hot

temperatures and low humidity continue, and southwest winds increase.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Southeast to south winds will increase 15 to 20 knots this afternoon and evening over most of the Atlantic waters. Small craft should exercise caution.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches today and that risk is expected to continue through the rest of this week. Always swim near a lifeguard, and never swim alone.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered lightning storms are possible Friday mainly during the afternoon as a frontal boundary sags into central Florida. A higher coverage of rain and storms may develop next week along a stalled frontal boundary.