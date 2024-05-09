Winning the Educational Marathon - Indian River State College Researchers Explore Impact of Ultramarathon Running on Athletes

Fort Pierce - Thursday May 9, 2024: Indian River State College led research effort yielded recognition with publication in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.

The research paper, entitled “Investigating the Effects of Ultraendurance Running on Athletes' Heart Rate and Blood Pressure”, was authored by Steven B. Hammer, Frederick Strale jr., Shantele L. Kemp Van Ee, James W. Agnew and former IRSC student Timothy B. Williams (and current medical student at NOVA).

To access the paper on Cureus please follow this link: https://bit.ly/4aWxYOh.

One of the drivers of the research program was the increase in participation in Ultramarathons which has grown by some 3.5x over the past 10 years. Although cardiovascular impacts of exercise on the human body are well covered the bulk of the research participants were in races covering 80km (50 miles) and 160km (100 miles).

Commenting on the importance of Research at IRSC, Dr. Prashanth Pilly said, “The college’s exploration into the effects of Ultraendurance running on athletes' heart rate and blood pressure, published in the well know Cureus Journal of Medical Science, is a testament to Indian River State College’s (IRSC) commitment to academic excellence. Through dedicated research initiatives, IRSC focuses on the needs of our community while contributing valuable insights to the broader scientific community. IRSC provides students the opportunity to engage in hands-on research as the college believes in empowering our students and faculty to push boundaries, challenge assumptions, and pursue knowledge.”

The Full citation for the paper is: Hammer S B, Strale Jr. F, Williams T B, et al. (April 24, 2024) Investigating the Effects of Ultraendurance Running on Athletes' Heart Rate and Blood Pressure. Cureus 16(4): e58923. doi:10.7759/cureus.58923.

For more information about the Indian River State College Foundation please call 772-462-4786 or email at foundation@irsc.edu