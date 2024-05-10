Florida Oceanographic Society - Weekly Water Quality Report

Treasure Coast - Friday May 10, 2024: The Florida Oceanographic Society provides a snapshot of local water quality conditions in the St. Lucie Estuary (SLE) and southern Indian River Lagoon (IRL) using data collected by our Citizen Science Water Quality Monitoring Program.

This report provides an overview of ecosystem health and function for the SLE and IRL and includes a summary of additional water quality conditions from publicly available sources.

The data is a record of changes in water quality parameters and is an indication of habitat health.

Summary of Weekly Water Quality for Habitat Health for Reporting Week

This week’s water quality grade for habitat health in the SLE and southern IRL earned an “B+” based on water clarity, oxygen content, and salinity values in 35 reports across 10 zones.

Discharges from Lake Okeechobee stayed at a 0 cfs constant schedule (current Lake Okeechobee daily status, see Table 2). Salinities across the SLE and IRL were poor - good across all zones. Figure 4 shows how these salinities affect oyster habitat health in the IRL.

Water clarity (visibility) was graded as fair – good for seagrass health across all zones within the SLE and IRL. Throughout the SLE and IRL, dissolved oxygen levels were good at all sites.

Florida Oceanographic Society's Water Quality Report

FOS The breakdown is provided by each zone and location for the measured water quality parameter. Grading is based on Secchi visibility, salinity and dissolved oxygen levels. PDF of the full map with information on grading categories.

Weekly water quality grades for the SLE and southern IRL for 2022 (blue line) and 2023 (red line)

FOS

Average weekly salinity upstream of the Roosevelt Bridge

(Zones 1 – 4) and downstream of the Roosevelt Bridge (Zones 5 – 10)

Summary of Water Quality Updates Obtained from Publicly Available Sources

FOS All results were within acceptable levels for enterococcus bacteria. Click for current Martin County and St. Lucie County reports.

FDEP Blue-Green Algal Blooms Report

From the week of April 26, 2024 – May 2, 2024, FDEP reported algal bloom conditions in 5 of 21 samples collected. “The satellite imagery for Lake Okeechobee from 5/2 is only slightly obscured by cloud cover and shows low to moderate bloom potential on approximately 45% of the lake, mostly in the northern half of the lake. The satellite imagery for the St. Lucie Estuary from 5/2 is partially obscured by cloud cover and shows no visible bloom potential.”

For more information on current algal blooms that could potentially affect our Treasure Coast waterways, click on this link > FDEP's Algal Bloom Sampling Status interactive map.

SFWMD Weekly Environmental Conditions Reports

Lake Okeechobee: SFWMD reported on May 8th, 2024, “Lake Okeechobee stage was 14.06 feet NGVD29 (12.76 ft NAVD88) on May 05, 2024, which was 0.21 feet lower than the previous week and 1.09 feet lower than a month ago. Average daily inflows (excluding rainfall) were lower than the previous week, at 650 cfs, compared to 820 cfs. Average daily outflows (excluding evapotranspiration) decreased from the previous week, going from 5,080 cfs to 4,290 cfs. The May 6th, 2024, NOAA’s Harmful Algal Bloom Monitoring System suggested moderate to high cyanobacteria concentrations within much of the northern region of the Lake.”

St. Lucie Estuary: SFWMD reported that “Total inflow to the St. Lucie Estuary averaged 290 cfs over the past week with all of the flow coming from the Tidal Basin. Mean salinities remained the same at the US1 Bridge site, increased slightly at HR1, and decreased slightly at the A1A Bridge over the past week. Salinity in the middle estuary was in the optimal range (10-25) for adult eastern oysters.”

FOS Weekly average inflows into the SLE. Data reproduced from the SFWMD Environmental Conditions Report.

Reporting Observations for the Indian River Lagoon

Algal Bloom Monitoring: To report potential blue-green algal blooms, contact FDEP through their online form here or call 800-636-0511.

Fish Kills Hotline: Please report observations of fish kills or diseased fish to the FWC Fish Kill Hotline through their online form here or call 800-636-0511.

IRL Otter Spotter Project: Have you seen a river otter?

Report it here!

IRL Diamondback Terrapin Sightings: Have you seen a diamondback terrapin?

Report it here!

Sawfish Sightings: Have you been lucky enough to spot a sawfish?

Report it here!

Dolphin Spotter: Have you seen a dolphin?

Report it here!

Horseshoe Crab Spotter: Have you seen horseshoe crabs?

Report it here!

Manatee Reporting: To report sick, injured, or dead manatees to FWC call 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922).

***The data found on this report is collected by citizen scientists who volunteer their time and effort for the FOS FLOWSS program. Although the data is screened, it comes with no warranties regarding the completeness, accuracy or reliability and is intended for educational and outreach use only. Learn more about the FOS Citizen Science Water Quality Monitoring Program.

For up to date information on bacteria levels, visit the Florida Health Beaches Program.

For up to date information on nutrients levels, visit ORCA Kilroy or HBOI LOBO.

For up to date information about algae blooms, visit the Florida DEP's algae bloom dashboard.

