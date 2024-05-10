Fort Pierce: North Causeway Island Park Closed Until March 2025

St. Lucie County - Friday May 10, 2024: The North Causeway Island Park will be closed this evening, Friday, May 10, and it will remain closed until at least March 2025 as contractors begin preparing the site for more than $3.1 million in improvements.

The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners awarded a $3,190,704 contract in February to Vecellio & Grogan, Inc. to make major renovations to the island park and boat ramp. Part of the funding for this project comes from a $1.27 million grant from the Florida Inland Navigation District (F.I.N.D) and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Renovations to the park include replacing and expanding the existing boat ramp and parking area, creating a safer and ADA-accessible boat launch with additional trailer and ADA trailer parking spaces. Additional upgrades include newer restroom facilities, pavilions, picnic tables, a kayak/canoe launch area, lighting and upgraded stormwater/utilities. Parking will be expanded from 30 paved boat trailer and 10 car parking spaces to 62 paved boat trailer and 19 car parking spaces.

Managed by St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department, the North Causeway Island Park is located at 500 North Causeway on North Hutchinson Island. For more information about other St. Lucie County parks, please visit www.stlucieco.gov.