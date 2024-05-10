NOAA: Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch in Effect Tonight Following a Series of Solar Flares and Coronal Mass Ejections

Florida - Friday May 10, 2024: NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a division of the National Weather Service, is monitoring the sun following a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that began on May 8.

Space weather forecasters have issued a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the evening of Friday, May 10.

Additional solar eruptions could cause geomagnetic storm conditions to persist through the weekend.

A large sunspot cluster has produced several moderate to strong solar flares since Wednesday at 5:00 am ET. At least five flares were associated with CMEs that appear to be Earth-directed. SWPC forecasters will monitor NOAA and NASA’s space assets for the onset of a geomagnetic storm.

CMEs are explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s corona. They cause geomagnetic storms when they are directed at Earth. Geomagnetic storms can impact infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on Earth’s surface, potentially disrupting communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations.

SWPC has notified the operators of these systems so they can take protective action. Geomagnetic storms can also trigger spectacular displays of aurora on Earth.

A severe geomagnetic storm includes the potential for aurora to be seen as far south as Alabama and Northern California.