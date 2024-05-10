NWS Melbourne - Red Flag Warning in Effect Today from 1 PM Until 7 PM This Evening

East-Central Florida - Friday May 10, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Red Flag Warning for Okeechobee, Indian River, and St. Lucie Counties. It takes effect at 1 PM this afternoon, Friday May 10. It remains in effect through 7 PM this evening.

Unseasonably hot temperatures, low humidity, and breezy west to southwest winds will produce a High to Very High fire weather danger across east central Florida today.

Fire sensitive conditions will continue into the weekend, as drier air behind the front continues to produce lower relative humidity values each afternoon.

HIGH FIRE DANGER EXPECTED ACROSS SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF EAST-CENTRAL FLORIDA THIS AFTERNOON

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.



AFFECTED AREA : Okeechobee, Indian River and St. Lucie counties.



