NWS Melbourne - Another Day of Unseasonably Hot Weather, Along With the Risk of Severe Storms This Afternoon

East-Central Florida - Friday May 10, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne reports that we're in store for another day of unseasonably hot weather conditions.

The highs will again reach the mid to upper 90s over much of the area. Heat index values will remain below Heat Advisory criteria, ranging from 98 to 103 degrees, but this level of heat for this time of year will affect anyone working outside and those in direct sunlight for extended periods of time.

Remember to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated, especially if you are spending extended periods outside this afternoon.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Strong to isolated severe storms will be possible with any of this activity, mainly near to north of a line from Lake Kissimmee to Melbourne. Main storm threats will be frequent lightning strikes, strong wind gusts to 40 to 50 mph and small hail. However, an isolated threat for locally damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter sized hail will also be possible. Can`t completely rule out a brief tornado as well.

Isolated thunderstorms will again be possible Saturday, mainly south of Melbourne, with a stronger storm or two still possible, mainly into the afternoon hours.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase into early next week with a few stronger storms and locally heavy rainfall possible.

MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT

Any storms that develop today into tonight will be capable of producing wind gusts near or in excess of 35 knots as they shift eastward and offshore, mainly north of Sebastian Inlet.

WATERSPOUT IMPACT

A brief waterspout from any isolated stronger offshore moving storms will be possible, mainly north of the Cape.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Small craft should exercise caution across the offshore waters for west to southwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 knots tonight.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Always swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.