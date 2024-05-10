Rachelle Williamson Appointed to Serve as Judge on the Polk County Court

Florida - Friday May 10, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed Rachelle Williamson to serve as a Judge on the Polk County Court.

Rachelle Williamson - Rachelle Williamson lives in Winter Haven. She has served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit since 2013.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and her juris doctor from Florida Coastal School of Law.

Williamson fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Fegers.