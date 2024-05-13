$2.3 Million Awarded to Florida Military Communities Under the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program

Florida - Monday May 13, 2024: Governor DeSantis has announced that $2.3 million in funding has been awarded to three of Florida’s military communities to support infrastructure projects and economic development in their area.

“Florida is the most military- and veteran-friendly state in the nation, and we are continually working to ensure that our military communities remain strong,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Through these awards, we are spurring economic growth that will support our service members and their families.”

“(The) awards build on the more than $7.9 million awarded already this year," said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly, "strengthening Florida’s military communities and stimulating economic growth for the future.”

The Defense Infrastructure Grants include:



Space Coast Economic Development Commission ($82,500)

City of Cocoa ($135,000) – for infrastructure improvements to the water distribution system and to increase the resiliency of the water distribution network serving Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

City of Jacksonville ($2,080,100) – to continue the Compatible Land Use/Encroachment Protection Program for properties in the Military Influence Zone of Naval Station Mayport, Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Outlying Landing Field Whitehouse.

Since 2019, more than $23.4 million in grants have been awarded to military communities to support infrastructure and the local economy.

Defense Infrastructure Grants support transportation and access, housing, utilities, communications, environment, and security needs for military communities across the state.

For more information on military community programs, visit the FloridaCommerce Office of Military and Defense webpage here.