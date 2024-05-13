FPPD: Man Shot and Killed Sunday Evening in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Monday, May 13, 2024: A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fort Pierce.

Fort Pierce police (FPPD) responded to the shooting at 7:29 PM last evening. It happened in the area of North 24th Street and Canal Terrace.

When they arrived at the scene they learned that an unknown person approached the victim and shot him multiple times. The victim was transported by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Fort Pierce police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact Detective Viciere at (772) 979-1408 or email the detective at: jviciere@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.