Search Continues for Missing Free Diver Free Diver South of Fort Pierce Inlet

St. Lucie County - Monday May 13, 2024: The search continues for a missing man who never re-surfaced after his last known dive in the area of the Halsey shipwreck Sunday morning. The shipwreck is located about 13 miles southeast of the Fort Pierce Inlet.

The man is a resident of West Palm Beach, according to a news release from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, but his name has not yet been released.

He reportedly had made a number of free-dives over the wreck area yesterday, but the Sheriff reports that upon the man's last known dive, he failed to come back up.

The diver was last seen wearing a green wetsuit with an orange stripe on the hood, yellow weights on his weight belt, and black carbon fiber fins.

A search effort was launched by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), which is the lead agency in such cases. The U.S. Coast Guard and the SLC Sheriff's Office, including their dive team, joined in the search Sunday. As of Monday morning he had not been found.