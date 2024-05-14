8 Dead, at Least 40 Injured After Farmworkers' Bus Overturns in Central Florida

Marion County - Tuesday May 14, 2024: Eight people were killed and 40 others injured when the bus they were in collided with a truck and overturned in Marion County this morning. It happened north of Orlando, on State Road 40, a straight but somewhat hilly two-lane road that passes through farm lands.

The bus was carrying 53 farm workers, Florida Highway Patrol said in a release. The workers were being transported to Cannon Farms in Dunellon, which has been harvesting watermelons.

After colliding with the truck, the bus swerved off S.R. 40 and crashed through a fence. It ended up on its side in a field. There is no immediate indication that weather was a factor in the crash.

“We will be closed today out of respect to the losses and injuries endured early this morning in the accident that took place to the Olvera Trucking Harvesting Corp.,” Cannon Farms announced on its Facebook page. “Please pray with us for the families and the loved ones involved in this tragic accident. We appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.”

Cannon Farms describes itself as a family owned commercial farming operation that has farmed its land for more than 100 years. They grow mostly peanuts and watermelons, which are shipped to grocery stores across the U.S. and Canada.

The company had recently advertised for a temporary driver to bus workers to watermelon fields. The driver would then operate harvesting equipment. The pay was $14.77 an hour. No one answered the phone at Olvera Trucking on Tuesday afternoon.