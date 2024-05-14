Indian River State College Deploys Power of Philanthropy to Overcome FAFSA Red Tape

Fort Pierce - Tuesday May 14, 2024: Indian River State College has taken direct action to address the bureaucracy surrounding the Free Application for Federal Student Aid known as FAFSA.

The failure of the United States Department of Education to deliver the FAFSA on time, coupled with numerous errors in calculating aid for low-income students, has resulted in 40% fewer financial aid applications submitted from prior years. At Indian River State College, this impact is substantial. As a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) where almost half of all students receive federal aid, the potential impact of the FAFSA delays could be devastating for students and the community.

Tony George, chair of the board of trustees, Indian River State College commented on the IRSC initiative, “At the very moment when individuals and family are making decisions around career and education, from welders to future doctors, the gateway into these careers, federal financial aid, has failed. We are prepared to support any individual wanting to improve their lives through education at Indian River State College despite the systemic failure of the FAFSA."

The Indian River State College Foundation announced its intention to release $33 million to provide funding to allow any student registered for Fall 2024 at Indian River State College to attend class while the problems with the Federal Financial Aid are resolved.

Dr Tim Moore, PhD, President, Indian River State College stated, “As a leading minority-serving institution (MSI) in Florida, we cannot let our customers down because of bureaucratic misfires. Our mission is clear: We use the power of philanthropy, low tuition costs, and exquisite faculty to deliver highly trained workforce and students for our country, our state and our community."

The Foundation's ability to take this action illustrates the leverage that philanthropy can provide an educational institution to benefit the wider community. The Mackenzie Scott Foundation (Yield Giving) recognized the college's work and made a significant gift in 2020 to help catalyze the impact of education on the local and wider community.

Vice President for student success, Indian River State College, Beth Gaskin highlighted the importance of the IRSC action, “Our most vulnerable students will be impacted, and we will not stand by and let this happen. We are using the power of our Foundation to keep education accessible to all students, despite the FASFA issues."

For more information about the Indian River State College Foundation please call 772-462-4786 or email at foundation@irsc.edu