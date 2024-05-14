Martin County High School Student Tetiana Bilokon Wins the 2024 Florida District 21 Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Mast Tetiana Bilokon's winning art work

Martin County - Tuesday May 14, 2024: Martin County High School student Tetiana Bilokon has won the 2024 Congressional Art Competition for Florida Congressional District 21.

The selection process was conducted by a panel of local judges from the Treasure Coast. Her artwork will be on display in the United States Capitol for one year, alongside the winners from every other Congressional District in the nation.

The annual Art Competition highlights the artistic abilities of talented students from the 21st Congressional District. This year’s competition featured 102 submissions from 13 schools across Martin, St. Lucie, and Palm Beach counties.

21 District Congressman Brian Mast presented Tetiana with the award on May 8th at Indian River State College. “Congratulations to Tetiana Bilokon and thanks to everyone who took part," said Rep. Mast. “I'm constantly impressed by our youth's brilliance and talent."

The other two finalists from the 21st District were Debora Fontanez from Jupiter Community High School and Allana Dalley from St. Lucie West Centennial High School.

Brooke Vanderwarn, a Martin County High School student, was awarded an Honorable mention. Also receiving Honorable Mentions were Camron Comeau, Charlize Williams, Lacey Jones, Virginia McGrail, Georgia Smith.

The Congressional Art Competition honors the exceptional artistic abilities of high school students from across the country. The competition’s goal is to support and promote the arts and to foster creativity and artistic expression among our nation’s youth. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982, and since that time, more than 700,000 students have taken part.