McKee Botanical Garden Celebrates National Public Gardens Week This Saturday May 18

Vero Beach - Tuesday May 14, 2024: McKee Botanical Garden is participating in National Public Gardens Week by lowering its admission this Saturday, May 18th to just $5 for the celebration.

National Public Gardens Week, established by the American Public Gardens Association in 2009, aims to raise awareness about the importance of botanical gardens, arboretums, zoos, and historic gardens in our communities.

This is a unique opportunity for visitors to explore the 18-acre tropical oasis, home to over 10,000 native and exotic plants, including one of the state’s largest collections of water lilies. McKee Botanical Garden is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and endorsed by The Garden Conservancy.

"We are excited to celebrate National Public Gardens Week with our community," says Rochelle Wolberg, Executive Director at McKee Botanical Garden. "This event not only highlights the beauty of our garden but also emphasizes the importance of environmental conservation and education. We invite everyone to join us for a day of exploration, learning, and fun!"

In addition to the reduced admission, families and children can enjoy the May Pirate and Fairy Celebration that Saturday. Activities abound, from fairy house building and games to crafts and live entertainment. Children will be delighted by the offerings of the Children’s Garden, designed to spark imagination and curiosity through interactive exploration. Highlights include the Scorpion Shipwreck in the Grand Discovery Tree, a Fairy Circle & Fairy Forest Trail, Karst Splash Pad, Waterlily Fountain, Music Maze, Bamboo Village, Blue Crab Reading Circle & Stumpery, and Sandridge and Pollinator Garden.