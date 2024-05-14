NWS Melbourne - Beach Hazard Statement Remains in Effect Through Late Tonight

East-Central Florida - Tuesday May 14, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for East-Central Florida that is in effect until late tonight, Tuesday May 14.

A Beach Hazard Statement is issued when the risk of swimming in the ocean is high because of large shore breaks, strong rip currents, or potentially deadly waves that surge further up the beach than expected overtaking the unaware, and sweeping them into the ocean. Such waves are known as sneaker, or sleeper waves.

Beach goers should swim near a lifeguard. If you get caught-up in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If you're able to, swim across the current, not with or against it. Swim parallel to the shoreline. If you can't get out of the rip current, face the shore and call or wave for help.

