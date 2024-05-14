NWS Melbourne: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Again Today

East-Central Florida - Tuesday May 14, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne predicts rounds of scattered showers and storms today into tonight, with strong to isolated severe storms possible in some areas of East-Central Florida.

Poor to hazardous boating conditions continue today as well, with a moderate risk or rip currents at area beaches and a strong northward flowing longshore current.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

There is a risk for a few strong to severe storms today. The first opportunity for strong storms exists late this morning into the early afternoon generally near and north of Interstate 4.

Additional storms are possible both along the coast this afternoon and evening. There is a very low risk for a waterspout along the coast.

Storms today and tonight will be capable of producing frequent lightning, at times well away from rain.

Late tonight, additional rounds of storms could enter East Central Florida from the northwest. Gusty winds, large hail, and a tornado or two are also possible in and near the strongest storms that develop. There is a very low risk for a waterspout along the coast.

Scattered storms will remain in the forecast through at least Wednesday as a cold front settles into Central Florida. Unstable conditions and strong wind energy will continue to promote at least a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms on Wednesday.

The risk for severe weather quickly decreases beginning Thursday. Scattered storms will become more common again this weekend.

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Unusually hot temperatures are expected for a large portion of the area today. Heat index readings will top out from 95 to 100 degrees for Greater Orlando and points northward. From Brevard

and Osceola Counties and points southward, heat indices are forecast to reach 100 to 105 degrees. This early-season heat poses a risk for heat illness, especially among children, the

elderly, and those with compromised health.

This spell of unusually hot weather for mid-May, will continue through at least Saturday. Daytime highs will reach well into the 90s each afternoon. A low to moderate risk of heat-related illness

will persist for those sensitive to the heat.

FIRE WEATHER IMPACT

Gusty south-southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph are possible over the interior. Due to the unusually hot weather, afternoon humidity readings will fall to 40 to 45% south of Orlando this afternoon.

Fire-sensitive weather conditions are expected, especially over the Kissimmee Basin to Lake Okeechobee. Additionally, scattered lightning storms will pose at least a low risk of ignition.

MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT

Offshore-moving lightning storms are possible along the coast. A few erratic wind gusts of 35 to 45 knots may occur in their vicinity. Be prepared to return to port if you see dark storm clouds approaching.

Poor boating conditions will persist over the offshore waters on Wednesday as winds slowly subside.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Outside of storms, southeast winds will generally range 15 to 20 knots over the local Atlantic waters today, and intracoastal waters will remain choppy. A Small Craft Advisory continues for

waters beyond 20 nautical miles, as winds are forecast to freshen to 20 to 25 knots over the Gulf Stream tonight.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

There is a moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents at all Atlantic beaches. Always swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone. A strong, northward-flowing longshore current will also exist at Atlantic beaches today.

A moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents is expected again on Wednesday.

FLOOD IMPACT

Areas that see repeated storms could experience localized, minor flooding of urban and poorly drained locations.