Family Offering $25,000 Reward for Information About the Murder of Jackson Romanello

Fort Pierce - Tuesday May 14, 2024: The Romanello family is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killing of their son 18-year-old Jackson Romanello.

Jackson Romanello was shot and killed in Fort Pierce this past March 16. He was in a maroon Honda Pilot near 23rd Street and Avenue C when he was shot.

The Fort Pierce Police Department is still actively investigating the murder.

If you have information about the shooting you are urged to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at (772) 979-1451.