St. Lucie Public Schools Hosts Virtual Teacher Job Fair Tomorrow; In-Person Job Fair for Transportation Positions on Friday

St. Lucie county - Tuesday May 14, 2024: St. Lucie Public Schools (SLPS) is hosting a virtual teacher recruitment job fair tomorrow, Wednesday, May 15.

The recruitment job fair 2024 begins at 5 PM and runs until 6:30 PM. Those attending will have an opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, meet school representatives, and explore diverse job opportunities.

To register for this event, visit: Virtual Teacher Career Fair|St. Lucie Public Schools (brazenconnect.com).

St. Lucie Public Schools will also be hosting an in-person job fair at the District Office, on Friday, May 17, from 9 AM to 11 AM. The District is seeking to fill Transportation positions and is offering on-site interviews and job offers. Those offered a position will have the opportunity to complete fingerprinting, drug testing, and new hire paperwork.

The District Office is located at 9461 Brandywine Lane in Port St. Lucie. For questions regarding either event, contact the HR Department at 772.429.7500 or visit Human Resources - St Lucie Public Schools.

