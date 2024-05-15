Indian River County: Pre-Qualifying Period for Local Candidates Begins

Indian River County - Wednesday May 15, 2024: Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Leslie Rossway Swan has announced that the pre-qualifying period for Indian River County candidates interested in holding countywide or special district office begins May 28 and runs through June 7.

“The candidate pre-qualifying period lasts two weeks. During this time, all candidates are encouraged to make an appointment with our Candidate Coordinator to review all qualifying documents. Incomplete or missing documents could result in the candidate not qualifying for office,” Supervisor Swan said.

To schedule an appointment to review all necessary qualifying documents contact Anita Wheeler, Candidate Coordinator at 772-226-4715.

Candidate qualifying documents will be accepted on a conditional basis at the Supervisor of Elections office during the pre-qualifying period, but will be date and time stamped once the formal qualifying week begins on June 10 at noon.