NWS Melbourne: Slight to Marginal Risk of Severe Storms Today Along the Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast - Wednesday May 15, 2024: While the risk for severe weather remains high across parts of northern Florida, the National Weather Service in Melbourne ranks the threat as being only slight to marginal along the Treasure Coast.



HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop across the area today and push eastward and offshore. Some strong to severe storms will continue to be possible today with the primary threats being strong to locally damaging winds around 40 to 60 mph, coin-sized hail, a tornado or two, and frequent lightning strikes. Storms will move toward the east to northeast up to 40 to 45 mph.

Greatest coverage of storms will exist across areas from Brevard and Osceola counties northward through Lake and Volusia counties into the morning and early afternoon, with increasing coverage of showers and storms across Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast into the afternoon hours.

HIGH WIND IMPACT

Breezy west to southwest winds will occur across the area today, with sustained speeds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 to 30 mph.

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Near to south of a line from Lake Kissimmee to Melbourne, highs are forecast to reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon, with peak heat index values of 100 to 105. This early-season heat poses a risk for heat illness, especially among children, the elderly, and those with compromised health.

The current spell of unusually hot weather, for mid-May, will continue through at least Saturday. Daytime highs will reach well into the 90s each afternoon. A low to moderate risk of heat-related illness will persist for those sensitive to the heat.

FIRE WEATHER IMPACT

Fire sensitive conditions expected across the interior tomorrow, as drier air leads to lower relative humidity and westerly winds remain gusty. Drier conditions are expected to last into late this week.

MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT

Scattered lightning storms will develop across the area today and will have the potential to produce wind gusts of 35 knots or greater as they push quickly eastward across area lakes and offshore. Be prepared to return to port if you see dark storm clouds approaching.

WATERSPOUT IMPACT

An isolated waterspout or two will be possible with any stronger offshore moving storms today.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Small craft should exercise caution if venturing offshore for west to southwest winds up to 15 to 20 knots.

FLOOD IMPACT

Any persistent or repeated rounds of storms may lead to localized heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches, which could cause temporary minor flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

There is a moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents at all Atlantic beaches. Always swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone.